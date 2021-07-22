Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $213.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $483.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.45. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

