Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Has $48.59 Million Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 692,518 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 1.10% of 21Vianet Group worth $48,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,436. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

