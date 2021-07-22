Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Has $91.37 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.4% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $91,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2,824.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $730.62. 22,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.44. The firm has a market cap of $306.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.