Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.76% of Shift4 Payments worth $50,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 507,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,009. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

