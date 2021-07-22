Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Invests $7.85 Million in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Huazhu Group by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,986. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -292.57 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

