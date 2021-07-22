Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 857,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $65,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 388,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

