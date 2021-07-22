Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.96 Million Investment in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $3,490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $2,493,000.

Shares of LEGAU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

