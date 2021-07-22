Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,408,486 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,408,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.38% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Thoma Bravo Advantage stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.