Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 2.5% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $96,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.06. 63,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,390. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

