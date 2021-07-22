Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 624,645 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,645 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 2.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Zillow Group worth $107,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,913,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.97. 16,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,440. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 697.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

