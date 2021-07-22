Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 927,000 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,000 shares during the quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of MINISO Group worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,026,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,274,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MNSO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,697. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

