Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Takes $116.62 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,394,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,621,000. Carnival Co. & makes up 3.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 777,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,118,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.