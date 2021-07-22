Jetcoin Trading Up 258.4% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $518,588.56 and approximately $595,142.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 258.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

