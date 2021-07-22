JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 71,733 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.