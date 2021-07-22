John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 5.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 622,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 119,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 513,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $54.94 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $55.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11.

