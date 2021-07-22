John R. Rettig Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -247.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $204.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

