Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.88

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 3657923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 186,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 78.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

