Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Johnson & Johnson worth $777,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 68,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 305,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

