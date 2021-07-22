JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.40 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Enel in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.89 ($11.63).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

