JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

