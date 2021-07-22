JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.22.

EMA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.88. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

