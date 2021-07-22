JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $59.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. 191,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

