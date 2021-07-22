JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $65.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 213,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

