JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 25,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

