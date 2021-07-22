JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FSNUY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 8,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

