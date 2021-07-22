JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

SSAAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

