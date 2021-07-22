JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 625 ($8.17) and last traded at GBX 633 ($8.27). 267,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 404,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £525.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 667.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

