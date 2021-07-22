JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) is Homrich & Berg’s 10th Largest Position

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned 5.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $83,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,612. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06.

