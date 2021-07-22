JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Up 0.6%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 633 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10). Approximately 136,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 227,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.05).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £826.62 million and a P/E ratio of 68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 635.63.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

