Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.27 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829313 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

