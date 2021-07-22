Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,516. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

