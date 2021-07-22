Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

