JustBet (WINR) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,112.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00107769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,263.07 or 1.00215022 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

