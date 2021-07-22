JustLiquidity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $249.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $49.01 or 0.00154058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00141110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.83 or 1.00157655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

