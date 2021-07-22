Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.21 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

