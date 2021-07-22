KARMA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $185.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 109.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $185.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006332 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00090239 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

