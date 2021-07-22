Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00248457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00034661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001545 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

