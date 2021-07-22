KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €64.00 ($75.29).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBCSY. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

KBCSY stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 31,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,267. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

