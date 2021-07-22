KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €59.90 ($70.47) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €56.50 ($66.47).

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

