Kearny Financial (KRNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Kearny Financial to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $946.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

