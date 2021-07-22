Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $140.96 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00860504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 559,152,182 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

