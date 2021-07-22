KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $133.91

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $78.50 million and $3.49 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $133.91 or 0.00414013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.42 or 0.00863898 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,205 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.