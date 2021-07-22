Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 185.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,317 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.