Kemper (KMPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KMPR opened at $69.53 on Thursday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

