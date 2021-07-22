Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.582-1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.58-1.61 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

