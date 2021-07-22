Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Trading Down 2.8%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.12. Approximately 2,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kewpie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

