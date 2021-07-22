KeyCorp Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $310.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

OKTA stock opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,671,067. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $6,909,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $3,841,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $6,975,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $23,054,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

