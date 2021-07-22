KeyCorp Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $507.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.73.

PANW stock opened at $391.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

