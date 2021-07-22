KeyCorp Comments on Carrier Global Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

