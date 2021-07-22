KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,235.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4,235.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00106649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.74 or 0.99814453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,269 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.